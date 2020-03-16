The Aurora Theatre in downtown Lawrenceville is closing its doors for the time being, even with its current production of "On Your Feet!," which premiered less than two weeks ago, wowing audiences,
"As we navigate the escalating and continually evolving coronavirus situation, and with the CDC’s recent direction to limit gatherings of more than 50 people, Aurora Theatre is temporarily closing effective immediately," theatre officials said Monday afternoon.
"We will continue to evaluate the situation based on the latest information from local and national public health officials and announce a re-opening date as we know more."
Three days ago, co-founders Anthony Rodriguez and Ann-Carol Pence said the theatre would remain open, with all performances, classes and events continuing as scheduled, but that extra measures would be taken to keep the theatre a "healthy space."
However, as of Monday, President Donald Trump encouraged Americans to avoid groups of 10 or more while speaking at a press conference updating the public about the spread of COVID-19. The announcement also came after five cases of the virus were confirmed in Gwinnett County
"We thank our loyal patrons in advance for their continued support as we navigate this unprecedented situation," theatre officials said.
Theatre officials said impacted ticket holders will receive communication via email as it relates to their specific events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.