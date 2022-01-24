Christopher Hampton has been acting for 30 years, but he’s never been in a situation that’s he’s in now.
When the 34-year-old signed on to be the understudy for the lead actor of the Aurora Theatre’s production of “Feeding Beatrice,” he figured he might have to play the role – at most – a couple of times.
But that changed when the star of the show tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw a week before the show’s opening night.
Now, Hampton will take the stage as Lurie Walker when the show opens at the 500-seat Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Theatre of the brand-new Lawrenceville Arts Center on Jan. 27 — a week later than expected.
“When you’re an understudy, you are trying to imitate what the lead actor is doing since you might be on stage maybe one or two times,” Hampton said. “But what happened here is a completely different animal. Now, it’s like hitting the ground running at full speed and being conscious about everything, including living a COVID-restricted lifestyle.”
“Feeding Beatrice,” which blends race, class, gender, the realities of being Black in America, focuses on a Black couple buying their dream house in an affluent white neighborhood only to become terrorized by a racist teenage white girl in “Feeding Beatrice.”
“I like plays that take the current situation of America and put it into context,” Hampton said. “Fear is fear and everyone feels fear. But this play does a good job of humanizing everyone because the racial situations in this play add a deeper level of complexity, which is why I wanted to be part of it.”
Lurie and his wife June, played by Jeanette Illidge, realize their fixer-upper home in a Boston suburb isn’t what they hoped it would be when Beatrice (Meg Johns) turns their residence – and their lives – into a house of horrors.
The Walkers, who have moved into an area where their neighbors aren’t the most welcoming, are visited by Beatrice, who over time becomes an unwelcomed visitor.
“June wants so much to be well-received by her neighbors with open arms that she’s willing to accept somethings that are just outrageous,” Illidge said. “She just wants to fit it.”
Beatice transforms from being a nice but odd girl into someone who always wants more, which becomes problematic for the Walkers who can never giver her enough. And for the Walkers, not keeping Beatrice happy comes with a price.
“Feeding Beatrice,” which is written by Kirsten Greenidge and directed by David Kote’, taps into the horror market by with a modern take and by blending Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” with Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho.”
“While I’m not the biggest fan of horror movies, what drew me to ‘Feeding Beatrice’ is that I have never read a script like this,” Illidge said. “It’s just so unique in the way it approaches things, like racial disparity. This isn’t a show that just beats you over the head with the topic of racial disparity. It tells the story in a way that is very relatable to the audience.”
The show, which is split into two acts divided by a 15-minute intermission, isn’t solely two hours of blood and guts.
“Comedy plays a massive role in the show,” Hampton said. “We are walking a fine line between terror and humor the whole time. Comedy draws people to a play and there’s this line between being scared and laughing and the play does a good job keeping the audience engaged.”
