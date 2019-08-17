As Lawrenceville's Aurora Theatre grows in size, so too is has staff, most recently with the appointment of two new leaders.
Aurora veteran Katie Pelkey was recently appointed as general manager, where she will oversee daily operations, budget and revenue of the $2.9 million nonprofit operation.
David Koté was also appointed as the theater’s new director of education/artistic associate. He will oversee Aurora Theatre’s education program, including directing overall development, supervising artists and interns as well as teaching Acting Apprentice Company classes.
“We are proud to have the exceptional talents of Katie and David on board during this important time in our company’s growth,” said Anthony Rodriguez, Aurora Theatre’s co-founder and producing artistic director. “Katie, having been a part of our family for 11 years, has worked side-by-side with our team, earning her way to this executive position."
As a business expert, Pelkey will lead the day-to-day operations of Aurora Theatre, Rodriguez said, though as an artist, she will "continue making every actor, musician, designer and director feel welcome while upholding our artistic vision."
"David’s zeal for engaging underrepresented populations will also be critical in allowing us to continue our mission of serving the most diverse county in the Southeast," Rodriguez added. "As an educator, he will expand our educational services at all levels and as an associate artist, he will be part of the executive artistic team who will be responsible for season selection, organizational growth and artistic excellence.”
In her time at Aurora, Pelkey has served in a variety of roles, including company manager, resident stage manager and educational resources associate.
She is the driving force behind Aurora's stage management and costume apprentice company program that operates simultaneously with Aurora’s acting apprentice company program.
Prior to joining Aurora, Pelkey served as production stage manager for New Plays for Young Audiences, a theatre for young audiences summer staged reading series based at New York University. She holds a B.A in educational theatre from NYU with a minor in dramatic literature.
Koté, meanwhile, began his studies at Tri-Cities High School of Visual and Performing Arts and the Freddie Hendricks Youth Ensemble of Atlanta.
His theater credits span South Africa, Belgium, Amsterdam and across the United States, including time on the stage in various performances. He has also appeared on the screen in several HBO shows.
Prior to his new position, Koté served as director of theater arts at Tri-Cities High School Visual and Performing Arts Magnet. He earned a B.A. in speech and theatre arts from Dillard University and master's degree in Fine Arts in directing from Indiana University.