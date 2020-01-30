The Aurora Theatre will offer comedy, cabaret and history for theater-goers in February.
The Lawrenceville-based theater has announced its slate for next month. It begins with the final week of its show, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” which runs through Feb. 9. The play is co-produced with the Horizon Theatre.
Evening shows are at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, but there are also 2:30 p.m. shows on Saturday and Sunday.
On Valentine’s Day, Gwinnett residents can enjoy Valentine’s Cabaret: A Tribute to the Heart. The show, which will feature female vocalists from the theater singing female rock anthems from the group Heart, will be at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $20.
The following night, on Feb. 15, the Aurora will host Romantic Comedy with Jeff Dauler. Dauler will be joined by Lace Larrabee, Jarrod Harris and Stephen Donovan. Showtimes will be 7:15 and 9:15 p.m. Tickets cost $35.
The B.L.A.C.T. will present “The Sound,” which is described as a “Black History Cabaret Experience,” at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the theater. The event will include spoken word and musical performances. Tickets cost $20.
The month will wrap up with “Broke and 30,” on Feb. 28 and 29. The show is described as letting the audience “experience the feeling of being in the studio audience for a show like ‘Saturday Night Live.’” Shows will be at 7:15 and 9:15 p.m. each night. Tickets cost $15.
The Aurora Theatre is located at 128 E. Pike St. in Lawrenceville, and tickets can be purchased by visiting auroratheatre.com or calling 678-226-6222.
