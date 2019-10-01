Get ready to solve some new mysteries.
An updated version of "Forensic Files," called "Forensic Files II," is set to premiere in 2020 on HLN. (CNN and HLN share parent company WarnerMedia.)
"'Forensic Files' is the most recognized, celebrated and imitated series within its genre," Ken Jautz, executive vice president of CNN, said in a statement. "After more than 20 years, it's amazing that one of the earliest crime docu-series still boasts the most loyal viewers and fan base."
HLN has been airing the "Forensic Files" library in repeats since the program ceased production in 2011. The network acquired the rights from Medstar Television to produce the new episodes, called, "Forensic Files II." Though the show will feature new cases, the format and title music will remain the same. In light of the passing of the original series narrator Peter Thomas in 2016, a new narrator will be announced.
"For the past eight years, a multitude of networks have vied for the rights to this exceptional program," said Nancy Duffy, vice president, program development, CNN and Executive Producer of the show.
HLN will begin airing the "Best of Forensic Files" on weeknights. The 16 new episodes will debut starting in February.