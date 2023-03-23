For 10 years, the LEGO Discovery Center at Atlanta’s Phipps Plaza has offered education and entertainment in an interactive environment that has proven appealing to legions of families.

After a six-month hiatus to retool its attractions, LEGO Discovery Center — the first of its kind in North America — will relaunch with a grand reopening set for March 31. It’s all part of an initiative to introduce new and impactful ways to tinker with more than 2 million of the interconnecting plastic bricks on hand.

