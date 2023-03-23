For 10 years, the LEGO Discovery Center at Atlanta’s Phipps Plaza has offered education and entertainment in an interactive environment that has proven appealing to legions of families.
After a six-month hiatus to retool its attractions, LEGO Discovery Center — the first of its kind in North America — will relaunch with a grand reopening set for March 31. It’s all part of an initiative to introduce new and impactful ways to tinker with more than 2 million of the interconnecting plastic bricks on hand.
“We always want to bring something fresh and new to our attractions, so we took the opportunity to transform our LEGO Land Discovery Center into a next-generation LEGO Discovery Center with a $5 million renovation,” said Caroline Ruthven, marketing manager for Merlin Entertainments, operators of attractions around the world. “So we’re just looking to reimagining different ways for people to play with LEGO brick and enhance that experience.”
The 35,000-square-foot revamped Discover Center consists of 10 zones, which include building adventures, an interactive ride and more family learning-through-play activities. Ruthven pointed to four major attractions in the center, including a Mini Figure Creator, a LEGO Spaceship build, Duplo Park and a Build Adventures area.
“The Mini Figure Creator is an experience where guests can build a custom companion as a LEGO mini figure that you can build however you feel,” she said. “And you can take it with you throughout the whole attraction. It’s a really neat thing that is brand-new at the beginning of the attraction. With the new state-of-the-art LEGO spaceship build-in scan, children and build their own space rocket out of LEGO bricks and launch it into cyberspace.
“Duplo Park is geared toward younger guests, more in the toddler-age range, and it’s for families to learn and play together. One of our goals was to enhance our offerings for toddlers. This is a new experimental area we’re super-excited about. And in the Build Adventures area, there are a lot of build-and-test opportunities to allow families to let their imaginations run wild and put their creations to the test.”
While the Discovery Center is designed for LEGO fans in the 2-to-12-year-old range (and parents must be accompanied by children), Ruthven said once the facility is open, there will be opportunities for older LEGO fans to take part and she added that the Discovery Center will also soon make their attractions available to school and other groups.
“We love encouraging learning with play,” she said. “We won’t be opening immediately with school-group opportunities, but we will have those in the future as we had before we closed. We’re all about the learning and adding to the curriculum.”
In addition, the LEGO Discovery Center in Atlanta has a related location in Brussels, Belgium, and Ruthven said sister sites will open later this year in Boston and Washington DC.
