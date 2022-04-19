On Saturday, the Atlanta International Night Market and Illuminate Georgia return to the park from 2 to 10 p.m. with what has become a favorite community tradition: the Glow in the Park lantern parade.
Suwanee Town Center Park will be a busy place this weekend, especially after the sun goes down.
Suwanee and the Atlanta International Night Market are collaborating to bring two days of fun, food, and entertainment from around the world to the park.
On Friday from 5 to 10 p.m., visitors can enjoy food and stage performances highlighting Gwinnett’s rich cultural diversity.
“For the past seven years, the Atlanta International Night Market has woven arts, education, and cuisine into an amazing event that enriches and displays the vibrant multiculturalism that is our community,” Suwanee officials said in a statement. “Guests can also enjoy an Insta-worthy curated selection of illuminated art from Illuminate Georgia!”
“This event is a community celebration of creativity; everyone is encouraged to create illuminated costumes, carry their pre-made lanterns, and parade together,” said Suwanee Event M& Outreach Manager Amy Doherty. “This electrical spectacle is family- and pet-friendly, so everyone can join in as we make our beloved park glow in the dark!”
