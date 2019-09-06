A 19-year tradition celebrating British vehicles is back again in Norcross, set for Saturday in the city’s historic downtown.
The Atlanta British Car Fayre, considered the largest fair of its kind, will boast more than 15,000 British car and motorcycle fans at the annual event.
Show cars will be displayed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with this year’s featured marque being Triumph, a manufacturer “as iconic in America as it remains in Great Britain.”
“The sporty little cars have frequented Alfred Hitchcock and James Bond movies and added classic splashes to American films since appearing as Ann Margaret’s glamorous ride in ‘Viva Las Vegas’ (1964) and more recently in the crime thriller ‘Legend’ with Tom Hardy (2015),” a news release said.
Triumph isn’t the only original British make to be showcased at the Car Fayre, though — more than 400 Aston Martins, Austin Healeys, Jaguars, Lotus, Land Rovers, MGs, Rolls Royce and more are expected to register, along with a number of motorcycles.
Plaques will be awarded for the car selected Best in Show, and featured Marque — Triumph and Best in Show — Motorcycle.
The event is open to the public, with free admission and free shuttle bus service. Visitors are encouraged to hop-on and hop-off a vintage red London Double Decker Bus, to take selfies from the top of or at the side of the bus, to enjoy fish’n chips and a pint at the Iron Horse Tavern and indulge in an authentic English Afternoon Tea at the Masonic Lodge.
Event sponsors will be offering raffle prizes, and thrifters are invited to the car boot sale, a British version of a yard sale.
The event raises money for The Amanda Riley Foundation, which supports Atlanta-area families with children battling cancer.
For more information about the Atlanta British Car Fayre, free shuttle service, parking locations to register a car or be a car boot vendor, visit atlantabritishcarfayre.com