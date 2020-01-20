Pyeongkang Park wielded a conducting baton in his right hand and slashed at the air in front of him with vigor.
Throughout the roughly seven-minute movement of Ludwig Van Beethoven’s “Eroica” — Beethoven’s No. 3 — expressions on Park’s face turned from excitement to sadness to aggression. He accentuated the conclusion of the piece by raising his arms as if he was drawing the sound from his orchestra’s instruments himself. Then, with the wave of Park's arms, the sound stopped. Park thanked his musicians, then his audience at Gwinnett Online Campus’ auditorium on Monday.
Each cue and expression serves a purpose, he said. His demeanor as a conductor is part showmanship, part rhythmic and part raw emotion. Park wants his players, audience and himself to become one during a performance.
“I really try to deliver — rather than just a musical harmony or rhythm — my mind,” Park said. “When I study a piece of music, I try to feel the composer’s mind.”
Park, who completed a master’s degree at Georgia State University and is now in a certificate program, was one of 11 participants in this year’s International Conductors Workshop and Competition. He found out about the workshop from one of the musicians in the orchestra he conducted.
Park, a native of South Korea who lives in Duluth, and his colleagues traveled from nine different states and one foreign country — Italy — to sharpen their chops and connect with aspiring conductors of varying experience. The workshop began Friday, then participants spent hours over four days rehearsing and learning from program director Adrian Gnam and associate director Gregory Pritchard.
The workshop is a networking opportunity for conductors and instructors, but it’s also a competition. Each conductor earned votes cast by musicians and observers that were tallied and the winner was awarded at the end of the workshop.
It’s the 17th year of the competition, which was traditionally held at the Mercer University campus in Macon. This is the third time the workshop has been at Gwinnett Online Campus, by virtue of Pritchard’s position as music director at Gwinnett Online Campus. The first was on Martin Luther King Day in 2019, the second was a mid-summer workshop.
While there are thousands of students who take courses at Gwinnett Online Campus — many who are full-time students at other schools in Gwinnett — Gwinnett Online Campus is home to 700 full-time students and a young fine arts program.
Some Gwinnett Online Campus students attended Monday’s performance, taking advantage of the exposure to professional musicians.
“They have a lot of exposure to the different arts, in addition to their online academics,” Pritchard said.
The public performance was the finale of the workshop. Conductors chose from a list of eligible works to perform, and an orchestra made up of Atlanta-area musicians followed their lead.
Park said conductors at the workshop act as both critics and supporters of their colleagues.
“I try to connect with them and to communicate,” Park said.
Three of this year’s participants are second-timers. Conductors have gone on from the workshop to conduct orchestras worldwide. One of those is Pritchard. He won the first International Conductors Competition as a participant which vaulted him the St. Petersburg, Russia, for an international competition. When he returned, Gnam brought Pritchard on to the faculty.
Gnam and Pritchard both play their respective wind instruments in the orchestra. Gnam was playing the oboe while Pritchard manned a bassoon. Pritchard expressed his pride to be involved with the program, first as a participant, then as a faculty member.
“He didn’t teach me everything he knows,” Pritchard said of Gnam, “but he taught me a lot over the years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.