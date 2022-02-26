Ashton Kutcher tweets support for Ukraine, home country of wife Mila Kunis By Jay Croft, CNN Feb 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Celebrities and political figures have been voicing support for Ukraine since Russia invaded this week.Now comes another famous face with a personal connection to the besieged nation, actor Ashton Kutcher."I stand with Ukraine," the star tweeted late Friday. Kutcher's wife, actress Mila Kunis, was born in Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union. Her family fled when she was a small child and settled in Los Angeles."Ultimately, I adjusted fairly quickly and fairly well, but it must have been hard because I blocked out second grade completely," the "Black Swan" star told the Los Angeles Times in October 2008.Kunis also appeared on TV's "That '70s Show," which made Kutcher a star. Oscar-winner Sean Penn is in Ukraine filming a documentary. He tweeted his praise for Ukrainians, calling them "historic symbols of courage and principle.""Dancing with the Stars" alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared on his verified Instagram account Thursday a video of himself in his homeland."There's ALWAYS another way! WAR is NEVER an answer!" Chmerkovskiy wrote from Kyiv.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 