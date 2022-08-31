Ashton Kutcher is training for the upcoming 2022 TCS New York City Marathon and reveals he's lost weight in the process.
Kutcher spoke to Entertainment Tonight, saying he's lost about 12 pounds while prepping for the race, which is set for Nov. 6.
Ashton Kutcher is training for the upcoming 2022 TCS New York City Marathon and reveals he's lost weight in the process.
Kutcher spoke to Entertainment Tonight, saying he's lost about 12 pounds while prepping for the race, which is set for Nov. 6.
"The biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from upper body to lower body," he said, adding, "My wife [Mila Kunis] has been super supportive."
As for why he's doing the race, Kutcher said, "My baseline 'why' comes down to leaving life better than what it was given to me. My daily motivator is my kids and family."
He's been leaning on those close to him while preparing for the marathon. "Surrounding myself with a support system makes hard things much easier. Setting a pace that you can sustain is not the same thing as working as hard as you can," Kutcher said.
He will also be raising money and awareness for Thorn, a group that builds technology to defend children from online sexual abuse.
"The marathon itself is an elevating opportunity for the work that we have been doing for over a decade with Thorn," he said. "A chance to show the folks that have been working so hard to make our vision reality, that I'm in it with them and willing to go to the last mile."
"Every move we make is in consideration of creating scalable outcomes that help children have lives where they can just be kids," Kutcher added.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This poll is not scientific, results only reflect opinions of respondents
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.