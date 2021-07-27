Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis say they don't believe in bathing their kids or themselves too much By Lisa Respers France, CNN Jul 27, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It looks like the Kutcher-Kunis family is saving money on soap.Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appeared on an episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast and the talk turned to bathing.After Shepard told co-host Monica Padman that using soap everyday rids the body of natural oils, Kutcher and Kunis agreed, saying they only wash vitals every day. Padman was stunned to be in the daily full-body wash minority and asked, "Who taught you to not wash?""I didn't have hot water growing up as a child so I didn't shower very much anyway," Kunis said.That has apparently continued with her and Kutcher's two kids, Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4."I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns, ever," Kunis said. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists And now that they are older, Kutcher said they have a system."If you can see the dirt on them, clean them," he said. "Otherwise there's no point."Kutcher said he does wash his "armpits and my crotch daily and nothing else ever," and has a tendency to "throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out."Kunis said she washes her face twice a day.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 