Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis prove their family is actually in favor of showering By Lisa Respers France, CNN Aug 12, 2021 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Kunis-Kutcher kids took a shower, you guys.We know that thanks to a funny video Ashton Kutcher posted Wednesday on his verified Instagram account of wife Mila Kunis standing in the bathroom as their children were cleaning up. (The video is kid safe.)This matters because the couple kicked off major debate after they revealed last month during an appearance on an episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast that they are not big on bathing frequently in their home. "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them," Kutcher said of washing their kids Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4. "Otherwise, there's no point."On the video he posted Wednesday the caption read "This bathing thing is out of hand.""You're putting water on the children," Kutcher jokes as Kunis laughs. "Are you trying to melt them?!" Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists He then sends Kunis into more laughter after pointing out that it's the "fourth time this week," adding "Their body oils are going to be destroyed!"During the pair's podcast appearance host Shepard told co-host Monica Padman that using soap everyday rids the body of natural oils.Experts have actually weighed on how often we need to bathe.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Ashton Kutcher Celebrities Mila Kunis Dax Shepard Monica Padman Broadcasting Events Internet Nets Oil More Entertainment Entertainment John Cena posts his 'Black twin,' dubbed 'Jamal Cena' By Lisa Respers France, CNN 33 min ago 0 Entertainment Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis prove their family is actually in favor of showering By Lisa Respers France, CNN 47 min ago 0 Entertainment Brendan Fraser gets emotional about Tik Tok support By Lisa Respers France, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment LeVar Burton fans' love not in 'Jeopardy!' By Lisa Respers France, CNN 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Trending Recipes Latest Ship runs aground and splits in two in Japan Inflation is spreading to more parts of the US economy Taliban capture the strategic city of Ghazni, leaving Afghan capital Kabul increasingly isolated 'I am frightened by what is coming': Texas officials scramble to staff hospitals as Covid-19 surge continues IHOP is adding booze to the menu at some locations » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett County Public Schools has more than 250 confirmed COVID-19 casesPolice identify suspect, victim in fatal stabbing in unincorporated LawrencevilleLawrenceville brothers killed in wrong-way crash near Las VegasGwinnett police looking for suspects in Lawrenceville area home invasionWebsite: Gwinnett hospitals are 'overcrowded' as COVID-19 hospitalizations spike againGwinnett Technical College adding three new certificate programsDuluth Police ID officer who was critically injured in weekend crash during patrol on Peachtree Industrial BoulevardGwinnett County police will continue to be featured on 'The First 48'As Gwinnett schools begin academic year, officials say 97% of students will attend classes in personGov. Brian Kemp defends voluntary approach to fighting COVID-19 in Georgia CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 8, 2021PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 9MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailON THE MARKET: Outdoor living space, 'cook's delight' kitchen make this Duluth area home a must seeWANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Aug. 2PHOTOS: Scenes from the Gwinnett Chamber's 73rd Annual DinnerGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Aug. 6-8Too hot to watch! These are the steamiest movie scenes ever filmedPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 9PHOTOS: Buford Elementary’s kindergartners arrive for first day of school CommentedGwinnett County schools to again require face masks in school facilities, on buses (12)Renters are rejoicing now that eviction ban has been extended. What you need to know (4)Gwinnett school board officially hires Calvin Watts to be GCPS' new superintendent (3)Agencies pick route for Atlanta-to-Charlotte high-speed rail line (2)Lilburn, property owners teaming up to remove more than 3,000 tires illegally dumped behind shopping center (2)Parents of Florida students with disabilities are taking a stand over masks. They're suing Gov. DeSantis (1)Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful hosting Household Hazardous Materials Waste Collection event on Thursday (1)Florida's largest school district is worried about funding after governor bans mask mandates for schools (1)Gwinnett school board names Kent School District chief Calvin Watts as sole finalist for GCPS superintendent position (1)More than $170,000 raised in 24 hours for Las Vegas woman facing eviction (1) Featured Businesses City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-2414 Website Events Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 678-226-6222 Website Events Jackson Electric Membership Corporation Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville 461 Swanson Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 1-800-462-3691 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: August is National Dog Month. How did your favorite canine friend join the family? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: We adopted our dog from a shelter. We adopted our dog from a non-profit organization. We purchased our dog from a pet store. We adopted/purchased our dog from a breeder. Our dog just showed up one day and now it's family. A friend or family member gave us a dog from a litter. We're really not sure. It just showed up. We don't have a dog. Our dog joined the family in a way not listed here. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.