The final week of the North Gwinnett Arts Association’s holiday exhibition, where pieces from local artists will be on sale through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Holiday Traditions & Fine Art Show features artwork by North Gwinnett Arts Association member artists. The exhibition includes 2D and 3D art in a variety of media and themes. Pieces include paintings, photography, pottery, jewelry, mixed media, woodworking and sculptures.
All artwork is for sale and 70% of each sale goes to the artist who made the piece.
This is a non-juried show, and the People’s Choice pieces were awarded at the opening reception.