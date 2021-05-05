Suwanee residents know that spring brings a lot of things to the area — including trees that bear art as well as leaves.
The city's annual Art on a Limb program returns this month, with two pieces of art being hidden daily along one of the greenways or within city parks. The program is simple: Those who find the art pieces get to keep them.
Visitors Suwanee parks and trails may find this year’s Art on a Limb piece literally hanging on a limb. The city said local artists Vickie McCrary and Jack Hamby created the City Hall bird houses that were selected as this year’s Art on a Limb piece.
McCrary has provided Art on a Limb pieces previously, and maintains a studio in Buford. Hamby is a retired woodworker and master bricklayer and collaborated with Vickie on her “Rock City” style City Hall themed birdhouses.
City officials encourage those lucky enough to find an Art on a Limb piece to share a photo on social media using the hashtag #artonalimb2021 or email a photo to ADoherty@suwanee.com.
