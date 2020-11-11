Explore Gwinnett, the county’s convention and visitors’ bureau, has awarded the City of Suwanee Public Arts Commission a Gwinnett Creativity Fund project grant. The grants provide support for arts and cultural initiatives within Gwinnett County for 2021.
Local officials said Suwanee will use its $10,000 grant to create a public art mural on a brick retaining wall at the intersection of Buford Highway and Town Center Avenue in the heart of downtown. The mural will be approximately 180 feet long by 10 feet high.
Matching funds for the mural will be provided by the Suwanee Public Arts Commission.
“We pitched the idea for this large scale mural to bring joy to our residents and visitors during this pandemic. We envision a fun, vibrant, colorful, whimsical design that will be worthy of one million Instagram posts,” Suwanee Assistant City Manager Denise Brinson said.
Local nonprofits Suwanee Arts Center and Suwanee Performing Arts also received Gwinnett Creativity Fund project grants. Explore Gwinnett awarded a total of 12 grants to Gwinnett County nonprofit arts organizations, totaling $80,700.
“Explore Gwinnett is honored to administer the Gwinnett Creativity Fund and we are looking forward to seeing these unique arts projects come to fruition,” said Lisa Anders, who is the executive director of Explore Gwinnett.
For more information regarding Explore Gwinnett’s Gwinnett Creativity Fund, please visit GwinnettCreativityFund.com.
