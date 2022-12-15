Six Gwinnett High Schools will be competing in the 15th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards this school year.
Collins Hill, Grayson, Greater Atlanta Christian, Lanier, Mountain View and Providence Christian Academy will all be vying for awards and scholarships in the state’s biggest theatrical and musical competition.
The Shuler Awards or The Shulers — named for the Marietta-born stage and screen star Shuler Hensley — will be held and broadcast live from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on April 20, where the winners of the competition’s 18 categories will be announced.
Fulton County had a state-high 10 schools register to participate in the competition, followed by Gwinnett with six and Cobb and Forsyth counties each with four, as 22 counties have at least one school competing in the event.
“While about half of the Shuler Awards competitors represent Metro Atlanta high schools, it’s exciting to see participating schools spanning the Peach state” said Elizabeth Lenhart, director of arts education for ArtsBridge Foundation.
ArtsBridge Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Dobbs cited several changes made last year that positively impacted the 2022-23 Shuler Awards competition and ArtsBridge Foundation’s commitment to its mission, vision, and Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access (I.D.E.A.) initiative.
“Continuing our steps to strengthen our commitment to our objectives within all aspects of our arts education programming and forge safe and healthy environments for all the students we serve, all participating students, directors and adjudicators sign an acknowledgment of their commitment to our I.D.E.A. policy and shared values,” Dobbs said.
The competition will send 70 volunteer adjudicators to attend live performances throughout the state to determine who was best on stage.
The categories include direction, music direction, orchestra, lighting, scenic design, choreography, ensemble, costumes, overall production, Shuler Showstopper and best performances by a leading actress and actor, supporting performers and a featured performer.
“Reducing the total entrant schools from 75 to 50 last year empowered our small but nimble nonprofit team to give more attention and feedback to each competing school,” Dobbs said. “This change, combined with securing a record 70 volunteer adjudicators—up 20 this year—greatly expands the volunteer heart of this statewide student program. More adjudicators create more feedback for the students and advocacy for the schools.”
The recipients of the Shuler Awards’ leading actress and actor will be sent to New York City as Georgia’s entrants for the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program named The Jimmy Awards. They will participate in the awards show at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway on June 26, where scholarships and professional opportunities will be awarded to the top performers.
Last year’s winners were Georgia Thomas, who graduated from Greater Atlanta Christian in 2022, for her performance as the title role of “Anastasia,” and Eli Talley of Ringgold High School in Catoosa County. He won the leading actor award for his portrayal of Frank Abagnale Jr. in “Catch Me If You Can.”
The Shuler Awards program has engaged over 60,000 students from 142 schools and 38 counties/school systems since its inception in 2009.
Shuler Awards strive to increase awareness, advocacy, and support for Georgia’s arts education programs, to develop and foster growing talent by providing learning and performance opportunities, and to cultivate/nurture productive relationships among Georgia’s promising thespians and educators.
The program made a major chance last year, combining the previous categories of supporting actress and supporting actor instead presented two “Spotlight Awards,” which are presented to performers who identify as any gender.
“This was a popular change — among the first of its kind nationwide,” Lenhart said. “We once again jointly award the two highest-scoring students as 2022-23 recipients for the supporting performer award, a change that greatly serves Georgia high school musical theatre students who identify across the entire gender spectrum.”
