Six Berkmar High School students were chosen to display their ceramic artwork at this year’s 2023 Georgia High School Ceramic Arts Awards and Symposium.
The Georgia High School Ceramic Arts Awards and Symposium is an annual gathering of ceramic artists from around the state of Georgia. The symposium consists of a Juried Student Exhibition and several hands-on workshops. The exhibition showcases ceramic art made by high school students from both public and private high schools throughout the state.
The exhibition took place on Jan. 21 at LaGrange College’s Lamar Dodd Art Center and showcased art from students from 26 different schools.
The GCPS students selected for this year’s symposium include the following Berkmar students:
♦ Evelyn Garcia, junior
♦ Joselyn Pineda Tejada, senior
♦ Joselin Reyes, junior
♦ Kristine Vuu, junior
♦ Nayeishka Morales Collado, junior
♦ Yolibeth Contreras, senior
In addition to the exhibit and competition, the Art Symposium also provided several workshops for students led by college faculty, teachers, regional artists, and undergraduate and graduate students. These offer participants a wide variety of opportunities to experiment with new construction methods, decorating techniques, raku firing, and much more.
Several colleges and universities were in attendance with information tables providing the participating high school students an opportunity to talk to faculty members and learn more about their respective programs.
