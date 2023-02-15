Six Berkmar High School students were chosen to display their ceramic artwork at this year’s 2023 Georgia High School Ceramic Arts Awards and Symposium.

The Georgia High School Ceramic Arts Awards and Symposium is an annual gathering of ceramic artists from around the state of Georgia. The symposium consists of a Juried Student Exhibition and several hands-on workshops. The exhibition showcases ceramic art made by high school students from both public and private high schools throughout the state.

