Seven Gwinnett high schools have been selected to compete in the 14th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards competition spanning the 2021-22 school year.
Buford High School, Grayson High School, Greater Atlanta Christian School, Lanier High School, Mountain View High School, Providence Christian Academy and Wesleyan School will compete in The Shuler Awards, which will be held April 21 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. The awards were presented virtually last year.
Fulton County leads the entries with 10 schools, with Gwinnett second with seven and Cobb next with six schools.
“While just over half of the Shuler Awards competitors are from Metro Atlanta high schools, it’s exciting to see participating schools spanning our state, from Brunswick on the southeast coast to Calhoun in the northwest Georgia mountains,” said Angela Farr Schiller, director of arts education for ArtsBridge Foundation. “While many aspects of the Shuler Awards uphold longstanding traditions, format updates also enable participating schools, our volunteer adjudicators and the ArtsBridge Foundation team to work smarter not harder with a fun and fair competition for everyone.”
The Shuler Award categories include direction, music direction, orchestra, lighting/scenic design, showstopper, choreography, ensemble, overall production, costumes, and best performances by a leading actress and actor, supporting performers and a featured performer, with the categories of sound, lighting and technical execution returning to the awards this year after they weren’t contested last year due to it being a virtual-only competition. The competition also has added a Show-Must-Go-On Spotlight Award.
“Starting this year, we’re combining previous categories of supporting actress and supporting actor into an expanded, non-gendered performance category named supporting performer,” said Farr Schiller. “This category will recognize and celebrate students of any gender who performed in supporting roles in their school’s production, and the two highest-scoring students will be jointly awarded as this year’s recipients for the supporting performer award, a change to greater serve Georgia high school musical theatre students who identify across the entire gender spectrum.”
ArtsBridge Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Dobbs said the coronavirus pandemic spurred changes in The Shuler Awards.
“One of the biggest lessons learned from our ‘COVID year’ of virtual competition was a need for ArtsBridge Foundation to right-size the competition from 75 to 50 entrant schools,” said Dobbs, whose foundation provides high-level arts education and community programs that promote the next generation of artists and arts supporters. “[We want our] adjudicators to give more attention to each competing school.”
The Shuler Awards have engaged more than 60,000 students from 142 schools and 38 counties/school systems since 2009.
In August 2019, registration day for the 2019-2020 competition broke records with 75 schools from 26 counties enrolling in the program online. Volunteers will now travel throughout the state to attend live performances at the competing high schools vying in the 17 categories, with finalists announced in March.
The Shuler Awards program strives to increase awareness, advocacy and support for Georgia’s arts education programs, to develop and foster growing talent by providing learning and performance opportunities. It also cultivates productive relationships among Georgia’s promising performers and educators.
The recipients of the leading actress and actor winners will travel to New York City as Georgia’s entrants for The Jimmy Awards, which is the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program. The winners will participate in the show at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway on June 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.