Mountain View High School senior Sarah Ledbetter is the winner of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for the 10th District of Georgia.
Ledbetter's work — a Prisma-colored pencil work titled “Scream” — was chosen from 40 pieces of artwork that were submitted for the competition.
“Each year, I am excited to see what the wonderful students of the 10th district submit to the Congressional Art Competition,” Congressman Jody Hice said. “Every piece of artwork that is submitted demonstrates the creativity, talent, and personality of each high school artist. Every student deserves full recognition for their time, dedication, and artistic abilities.
"I want to extend my sincerest congratulations to this year’s winners, Sarah Ledbetter (first place), Emmie Mitchell (second place) and Madison Dawson (third place). I would also like to thank our judges for their participation in the 2022 competition.
"They definitely had the difficult job deciding between so many exceptional submissions. And as always, thank you to our teachers who encourage and equip our local students to express themselves through art.”
Emmie Mitchell of George Walton Academy was second and Madison Dawson of Thomson High School finished third.
