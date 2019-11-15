The Lilburn Arts Alliance will hold it’s sixth annual fall art show and sale at the Apothecary located at 93 Main Street in historic downtown Lilburn on Friday and Saturday. The art show will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m. on both days.
This show will feature artwork from artists in the Gwinnett County area. It will feature paintings and photography as well as three-dimensional work. There will be approximately 13 artist with 30 to 40 pieces on display.
“We have some photography, pottery and of course the majority will be paitings,” Jean Baldwin, president of the Lilburn Arts Alliance, said.
The art work will be judged and awards will be presented for first, second and third places. There will also be a silent auction held at the Apothecary, simultaneously, with art work as well as objets d’art and decorative items. Funds raised by the auctioned pieces will go to support the Lilburn Arts Alliance.
The Lilburn Arts Alliance holds six meetings annually at the Wynne-Russell House on Wynne Russell Drive in Lilburn and new members are welcome. Meeting and membership information is located at their website www.lilburnartsalliance.org.