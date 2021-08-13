The City of Lawrenceville and the Lawrenceville Arts Commission released their first two art improvement projects in the downtown area and their newly adopted logo.
The projects include final designs for an alleyway renovation on the square and two Depot District signs to be installed on Perry and North Clayton Streets to limit the entry of large commercial vehicles into the downtown area.
The alleyway design features gas lanterns, string lights, an entry way arch and a paved walkway and provides a walkthrough from the public parking lot to the downtown square.
Designs for the Depot District signs include arched steel structures across both roads with a height limiting bar feature. City officials said the structures will brand the Depot District and also function as an art installation. Bids are expected to be requested on both projects in the near future. A construction timeline has not been established.
The Arts Commission was formed in October 2020 and has been working since that time on an overall plan to institute art throughout the city.
The members of the Lawrenceville Arts Commission include: Aura Leigh Sanders, chair, Amber Walden, vice-chair, Alicia Wetzel, Alice Stone-Collins, Nancy Abuaisheh, Katrina Fellow and Councilman Bob Clark.
The City Council will vote on an official name for the alleyway at the council meeting on August 23, 2021 at 7 pm.
For additional information on the City of Lawrenceville, visit www.lawrencevillega.org or follow the City on social media.
