City officials showed art has a place in Lawrenceville with the continuation of a partnership between the city and The Hudgens Center for Art & Learning. Three new exhibitions from the Hudgens’ permanent collection are currently on display at Lawrenceville City Hall for all to enjoy.
“The City is proud to continue and expand our partnership with The Hudgens Center for Art & Learning,” Mayor David Still said. “With new pieces on display, fine art is now even more accessible to residents and visitors of our art-centered community.”
The partnership continues with works from local artists ranging from inspiring photographs to colorful paintings installed throughout City Hall. On the lower level, visitors will find black and white landscape photographs from Georgia Nature Photographers Association members, a group dedicated to helping nature photographers of all skill levels improve their photography while sharing their appreciation for the natural world.
The main level highlights artful photographs featuring the skilled dancers of the Gwinnett Ballet Theatre by Richard Calmes. Calmes has garnered international acclaim with more than 30 magazine covers and a solo show at the National Museum of Dance in New York.
The third level features various works from The Hudgens’ smART Honors Program, a nine-month program for Gwinnett County high school students who wish to grow their talent and create a professional art portfolio, all tuition–free. Teachers recommend students for the program who show artistic talent but cannot afford private art lessons to hone their craft. The student work can also be viewed on the downtown square’s digital kiosks.
“The Hudgens is tremendously proud of our ability to engage and support traditionally underserved students and individuals through the arts,” Hudgens Executive Director Laura Ballance said. “The exhibition of artwork from the 2022 class of the smART Honors Program at Lawrenceville City Hall allows us to promote
"The Hudgens outreach initiatives and, more importantly, the inspiring efforts of these students beyond the walls of a gallery or museum. We aim to bring the arts in Gwinnett to everyday places throughout our community to be appreciated and enjoyed by all.”
Lawrenceville’s City Hall at 70 S. Clayton Street.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.