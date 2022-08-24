Richard Calmes Photograph.JPG

This photo by Richard Calmes is one of the art pieces on loan from The Hudgens Center being displayed at Lawrenceville City Hall as part of a partnership between the city and the art center.

 Photo: Richard Calmes

City officials showed art has a place in Lawrenceville with the continuation of a partnership between the city and The Hudgens Center for Art & Learning. Three new exhibitions from the Hudgens’ permanent collection are currently on display at Lawrenceville City Hall for all to enjoy.

“The City is proud to continue and expand our partnership with The Hudgens Center for Art & Learning,” Mayor David Still said. “With new pieces on display, fine art is now even more accessible to residents and visitors of our art-centered community.”

