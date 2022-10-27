The Lawrenceville Arts Commission has announced a Community Mural Call for Art. This is an open call for artists to submit designs for a community mural planned along Buford Drive in downtown Lawrenceville.
The open call began Oct. 21 and the deadline for submission Dec. 2.
“The Arts Commission was founded in 2019, and we began our work in 2020 to find ways to make art a central part of life in the City of Lawrenceville,” said Arts Commission Chair Aura Leigh Sanders. “Our main focus is creative placemaking, where we use art to nurture civic pride and create uplifting, recognizable spaces in the community. Public murals are a great way to do that.
“And getting residents involved in creating the murals is even better.”
The selected mural wall is approximately 250 feet long and has a total of 1867 square feet. A portion of the mural will be designed for community participation in the painting process organized by the Arts Commission.
Artists will have six weeks to submit a design through the open-call process. From those submissions, finalists will be selected and a final design choice made. Artist selection will be based on a preliminary sketch and a resume of previous work.
In addition, artists will be compensated for their work. Interested artists should submit designs through lville.city/mural.
The Arts Commission’s most recent project was the design of the new Shoe Horn Alley located on Perry Street. Soon to be implemented are the Depot Area Entryway Signs, arched steel structures with mosaic lighting will be installed across both North Clayton and North Perry Streets as functioning art installations that brand the Depot District.
“Lawrenceville has an amazing and creative community,” Sanders said. “We have so many talented residents of all ages who are artists, musicians, actors, authors, and such. We see art and artists throughout the community.
“For example, the Lawrenceville Arts Commission’s first community engagement project was the Downtown Lawrenceville Rocks free rock painting booth hosted at most city events. It was incredibly popular with adults and children alike.”
Members of the Lawrenceville Arts Commission are: Sanders, Vice Chair Amber Walden, Alicia Chitwood, Alice Stone-Collins, Jennifer Hammond, Katrina Fellows and Nancy Alhabashi.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented