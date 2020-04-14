Laura Ballance, who has grown a reputation for creative thinking, development and innovation within the arts community, has been named executive director of the Hudgens Center for Art and Learning in Duluth.
“The Hudgens Center for Art and Learning has a well-established reputation within the Metro Atlanta arts community,” Ballance said. “I am thrilled for the opportunity to join the team and take the helm at this inspiring facility.”
Balance is an Atlanta native. She was born at Piedmont Hospital, attended the Galloway School and graduated from Georgia State University.
“When I walked into the Hudgens Center a few weeks ago, it just felt like home,” Ballance said. “I’m excited to return to the arts and I’m excited to do it at the Hudgens. It’s my dream job.”
Since 2017, Ballance has worked for the Muscular Dystrophy Association – Atlanta, where she was responsible for the organization’s signature Night of Hope Gala that raised more than $1 million. As the development coordinator, she also managed and planned the MDA Muscle Walk and increase sponsorship support by more than 50 percent over the previous year. She was actively involved with supporting the existing initiatives of the MDA and creating new programs to engage the community and raise awareness.
“I really enjoyed working in health care and learning about that world, but my passion has always been with the arts,” Ballance said. “And I’m excited to return to that world and be around creative types. They’re always inspiring and exciting to me.”
Ballance previously worked at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta from 2002-2016. In her final five years with the school, she served as assistant director for enrollment events and programs and had oversight of a variety of events, from intimate VIP meetings to high-volume open house events. She was responsible for launching the school’s popular continuing education program that was made up of various workshops and courses.
She planned the 2009 National Arts Honors Society, a multi-day conference, exhibition and awards ceremony for more than 400 students and their families. In 2010 she received the Distinguished Service Award from the Georgia Art Education Association.
“Laura is going to be amazing in this role,” said Kate Awtrey, chair of the Hudgens Center. “We are excited to see the future of our organization with her as the leader. With Laura’s extensive experience in the arts, and with non-profits, as well as her deep roots in the metro-Atlanta area, she is well-positioned to accelerate the vision and is ready to help the Hudgens Center for Arts and Learning reach its full potential.”
The Hudgens Center for Art and Learning is a non-profit association created in 1981 to spread the love of art and learning. The facility helps adults and children discover the power of imagination with fine art exhibitions, art enrichment classes, self-guided tours and community outreach programs.
