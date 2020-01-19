Kate Awtrey, owner of Gwinnett Event Photography, has been named chair of the Hudgens Center for Art and Learning in Duluth. Her two-year term began on Jan. 1, 2020.
Awtrey, 34, is the youngest chair in the history of the Hudgens Center. She has been a member of the Hudgens Center’s board of directors since 2017 and has served the last two years as vice chair.
“I’m excited to get to work and move the Hudgens forward,” she said. “We have an amazing staff in place. They’re always willing to roll up their sleeves and pitch in to make the Hudgens a household name.”
Awtrey is a graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design (Class of 2010). She is founder of Gwinnett Event Photography and Atlanta Convention Photography, which specializes in corporate and event photography for clients throughout the United States and Canada. She also owns Flippity Doo Da Flipbooks, a photo booth company.
Awtrey is a member of the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce, the Atlanta Convention and Business Bureau and the National Press Photographers Association. She has been a finalist for the 2018 Impact Regional Business Award (service industry division) and the 2019 Gwinnett Chamber’s Small Business Award for Emerging Entrepreneurs. Her photography has earned awards through the NPPA.
The Hudgens Center for Art and Learning is a nonprofit association created to spread the love of art and learning throughout Gwinnett County. The facility helps adults and children discover the power of imagination with fine art exhibitions, art enrichment classes, self-guided tours and community outreach programs.
