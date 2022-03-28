Two Gwinnett County Public Schools art educators have been named among the best in the nation.
The National Art Education Association named Dallas Gillespie of North Gwinnett High School as the 2022 Outstanding National Art Honor Society Sponsor of the Year. This award recognizes the dedication of an NAEA member who sponsors an outstanding National Art Honor Society Chapter.
The NAEA also recognized Annie Park of Lanier Middle School as the 2022 Southeastern Region Middle Level Art Educator of the Year. This award honors one outstanding NAEA member from each of the organization’s four regions for their outstanding service and achievement during the previous year.
Debi West, the owner of WESTpectations Educational Consulting and former National Art Honor Society sponsor at North Gwinnett, said Mr. Gillespie’s passion for his work is easy to see.
“It is evident that Dallas loves being an art educator and loves working overtime to ensure his students have a plethora of opportunities to share their art and talents with their communities,” West said.
Bryce Fulcher, Lanier Middle School’s principal, said Park’s personal interaction with students inspires them to learn. “Her passion for her subject is evident, and students thrive as a result,” Fulcher said. “She tirelessly promotes the work of students by actively seeking opportunities to exhibit their art at the State Capitol, Hartsfield/Jackson International Airport, the High Museum of Art and many other venues.
"For the past few years, she has even produced an innovative local art show where she has the students stand with their work and she takes an impressive group picture using a drone, a symbol of her creativity and love of blending technology and art.”
