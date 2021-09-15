Explore Gwinnett continues to show its commitment to the arts by awarding a total of $97,400 in grants to 10 Gwinnett County nonprofit arts organizations through the Gwinnett Creativity Fund.
Gwinnett Creativity Fund Project Grants provide financial support for Gwinnett County arts and cultural initiatives taking place from August 2021 throughout the first quarter of 2022.
“We were highly impressed with the quality of projects for this grant cycle and we were pleased to grant more funds than this time last year,” Lisa Anders, Explore Gwinnett executive director, said.
Nonprofit organizations receiving project grants through the 2021 Gwinnett Creativity Fund Project Grant include:
• Spectrum Autism Group: $3,000 grant to support “Women on the Spectrum” monthly arts workshop for adult women with Autism.
• Atlanta International Night Market: $10,000 grant to support art, dance and performance initiatives the September 2021 International Night Market in downtown Lawrenceville.
• Artworks! Gwinnett: $15,000 grant to support the 2022 Artworks Strategic Master Plan which will identify arts needs in the community.
• Hudgens Center for the Arts: $15,000 grant to support a landmark public art mural on the Hudgens campus.
• Live Arts Theatre: $2,000 grant to support “My Shot”, a dance workshop for underserved audiences featuring an acclaimed professional “Hamilton” touring show ensemble member.
• Suwanee Performing Arts: $4,900 grant to support “Bard at the Barn,” a multi-day, outdoor Shakespeare production at Gwinnett’s bluegrass mecca, Everett Brothers Music Barn in Suwanee.
• Gwinnett County Public Library: $15,000 grant to support a first-time photography exhibition, open to all library members. Juried exhibition, with curatorial support from the High Museum of Art.
• Button Art: $2,500 grant to support a new signature button, a public sculpture along Buford Highway.
• Suwanee Public Arts Commission: $15,000 grant to support their “Amphitheater Stage Wings”, accessible and functional public art
• Aurora Theatre: $15,000 grant to support their production of “Song and Dance,” one of the region’s first major post-COVID productions
Individual organizations' budgets range from $30,000 to over $3 million.
“I am so proud that we were able to financially support some arts initiatives that cater to special needs adults, underserved schools, first responders. As an organization, we are committed to pushing the arts forward in Gwinnett,” Anders said.
