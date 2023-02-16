Eight students from Gwinnett County will have the honor of having their work displayed at the All-State Art Symposium and Art Throwdown .
The exhibition, dedicated to promoting and recognizing the creative talents of high school students in Georgia, will be held throughout the month with a closing reception to be held March 3 in Columbus.
Students from Gwinnett County Public Schools who have been selected to participating are:
♦ Kingston Clarke, School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School, self portrait
♦ Paige Fuller, School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School, book transfer
♦ Sydni Shavers, Brookwood High School, “The Watcher”
♦ Daniela Santos-Hernandez, Brookwood High School, “Motherly Love”
♦ Shayda Torab, Brookwood High School, “Wake Up”
♦ Shea Lavallee, Brokwood High School, “Burning Future”
♦ Mohan Lin, North Gwinnett High School, “Bully”
♦ Kristina Lee, North Gwinnett High School, “Last Ends”
“The juried competition reflects the incredible talent and learning our students develop in Gwinnett County Public Schools,” said David Dubose, fine arts director for the school system, in a news release. “The symposium offers them a unique experience to further develop skills and cultivate appreciation of their work and (of) others while engaging in cultural opportunities.
“Gwinnett County Public Schools’ commitment to the arts allows our students the opportunity to engage in culturally-relevant learning activities, develop advanced skilsl that provide the foundation for success in various work-related fields and disciplines, and cultivate a lifelong appreciation for the arts.”
The All-State Art Symposium also offers workshops for students and an opportunity to participate in the Art Throwdown. As a result, students, parents and teachers celebrate creativity and the symbiotic relationship of art and society.
The eight Gwinnett County students and their artwork were selected from more than 2,000 entries from 104 schools, with only 50 pieces of art accepted by the judging panel. The exhibition will take place throughout February with a closing reception set for March 3 at the Department of Art at Columbus State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.