Actor Bill Oberst Jr. is returning from Los Angeles to the Art Station stage for the 16th year next month.
He will perform a tribute to Lewis Grizzard with the production of “Lewis Grizzard: In His Own Words.”
Oberst’s portrayal of the Southern writer and humorist is a one-man show authorized by Grizzard’s family and will include selections from Grizzard’s books and columns.
The performances will take place from Feb. 21-23, starting at 8 p.m. Feb. 21-22 and 3 p.m. Feb. 23. Tickets range in price from $31-$40.
All performances will be in the ART Station Theatre, located at 5384 Manor Drive in Stone Mountain Village.
Tickets can be purchased at www.artstation.org.
— By Chamian Cruz
