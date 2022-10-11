Obit Art Laboe

Art Laboe, a radio legend who was one of the first DJs to play rock and R&B by Black, White and Latino artists, has died. He was 97.

 Russell Contreras/AP

Generations of Californians have never known a time without Art Laboe -- spinning records on air, dedicating songs to dedicated listeners and turning younger audiophiles onto "oldies but goodies."

But after nearly 80 years on the air, Laboe, a legendary DJ and beloved Los Angeles personality, has hung up his microphone for good.