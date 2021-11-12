After surviving the pandemic and all the claustrophobia it induced, Gwinnett visual artist Vickie McCrary has opened a new studio on the first floor of the Tannery Row building in Buford.
Named “Artceptions,” McCrary and some of her artist friends are back at work in front of their new canvases.
“What is ‘Artceptions?’ It is a different way of looking at the world by seeing art within the art all around us,” McCrary said.
“The last 22 months have been crazy,” McCrary said. Sequestered by the pandemic, McCrary also found new inspiration in the beauty surrounding her home.
“This pandemic has kept a lot of folks home — including me,” McCrary says. “I’ve noticed a lot of beauty around my home that I might have otherwise overlooked. Butterflies were all over my butterfly bush, and I didn’t realize how pretty and graceful they were.”
But staying at home wasn’t always the answer to finding inspiration.
“What do you do when the walls are closing in on you? Get in your car and drive around! That’s when I found my inspiration for my ‘Georgia’ series of paintings.”
McCrary has a reputation for loving to paint trees.
“I paint them all the time!” she said. “Trees are like people. They are so expressive. They show youth and age, happiness and sadness, beauty and ugliness, movement and stillness, and so much more. I can never get enough of my trees.”
Another aspect of the pandemic was that as people sat in their homes, they stared at their walls.
“Our homes have become our refuge, our office, our school, our playground. With all the time spent looking at our walls, a lot of folks have decided to redecorate. This, I happily report, has resulted in a lot of commission work for me! I love giving folks something special to look at. Art brightens the world we live in.
“Having the new studio and gallery has allowed me to maintain my presence with friends and customers while keeping the creativity flowing.”
McCrary welcomes visitors to her studio by appointment or by chance. The address is Tannery Row, 554 West Main Street, Suite 1100 in Buford, GA. McCrary’s Tannery Row studio is independent of the Tannery Row Artists’ Colony.
Email McCrary at vannmac@gmail.com. Her artwork can also be viewed online at www.artceptionsllc.com and at www.ArtPal.com/Artceptions.
Across the county, the artists at Norcross Gallery and Studios are working toward an event to benefit “the new Norcross Gallery and Studios.”
The annual “12 x 12” Art Show and Silent Auction is on view now and runs through December 4th. There will be a Gala Grand Finale on Dec. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. A variety of 12” x 12” original works of art are up for bids at “fabulous prices.” Bids start at $50 with a “cash and carry” option at $125.
The Norcross Gallery and Studios are at 116 Carlyle Street in Norcross. Visit www.norcrossgalleryandstudios.org for more details.
