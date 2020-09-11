“It always feels good to be part of an ‘Art Tribe,’” says Gwinnett artist Donna Biggee, referencing her role as one of Tannery Row’s group of creative individuals who enjoy studio spaces in Historic Buford.
Since the pandemic put a halt on visitors to her studio, Biggee decided to focus on other “Art Tribes.” Her goal was to be accepted into prestigious national exhibitions, even if they are only online this year.
A self-taught artist since she was 4, Biggee has always been goal oriented.
“I come from a big sports family,” Biggee said. “My husband is a triathlete. My two sons were college football players with one being an All-American and captain of his team. So being goal-oriented comes naturally.”
After working as an interior designer, Biggee returned to painting when her “nest” became empty.
“It is such a joy to talk to people who like your work,” Biggee said. “In a studio situation, you get to meet buyers as opposed to working through a gallery.”
The pandemic took away that closeness between herself and the admirers who purchased her work.
“It’s been difficult financially as about 80% of my sales came from studio visitors,” she said. “Being quarantined forced me to explore other options. Recently, my goal has been to paint for national competitions instead of painting for the public.
“I am an associate member of The Oil Painters of America, The American Impressionists Society, and the Pastel Society as well as several others. I am humbled and honored to have been juried into each of these organizations’ 2020 National Shows.”
This accomplishment was achieved against significant odds. This year, the Pastel Society of America had 1,715 submissions and selected only 207 works for their exhibition. Her acceptance has placed Biggee into “signature status” and, as a result, given her Gold Medal Status in the International Association of Pastel Societies.
The Oil Painters of America, with 3,500 members, only chose 100 paintings for their annual exhibition this year.
“Each of the societies has a big convention for their annual shows,” Biggee said. “This year, everything has gone online. We will watch the awards ceremony on Zoom instead of being there to cheer on our fellow artists.”
Biggee enjoys the competition that comes with these national events.
“I like to measure myself up against the other artists. Some of them are truly modern day masters,” she said.
Still life and landscape depictions are her favorite subjects. Her works accepted in the Oil Painters Association and Southeastern Pastel Association are still lifes. The American Impressionists Society work is a landscape.
Biggee has also embraced Plein Air painting since coming to Tannery Row.
“Plein Air events can be held during the pandemic,” said Biggee, who eagerly awaits an October Plein Air event in Madison. “I’m an outdoor girl anyway,” she says.
Enjoy Donna Biggee’s artwork at http://donnabiggeestudios.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.