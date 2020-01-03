Lawrenceville’s Aurora Theatre and Duluth’s Hudgens Center for the Arts are undeniably two of Gwinnett County’s largest and most successful nonprofit arts organizations. In terms of audiences reached, budget size, and Metro Atlanta area recognition, both bring high quality arts programming to people of all age and interests.
Both are anticipating 2020 with big ideas and bold plans. The Aurora announced an exciting new expansion of their facilities, and downtown Lawrenceville is witnessing the development now.
“The possibilities Aurora Theatre will be able to achieve in the new year are endless,” said Aurora spokesman Al Stilo. “The theater’s campus expansion is well underway, and the transformation – which includes a 500-seat Grand Theatre, a 150-seat Cabaret Theatre and much more – will continue in 2020. Even with that work, the Lawrenceville powerhouse has not slowed down. In fact, Aurora Theatre continues to be the busiest theatre in the region.”
The second half of “Season 24” features crowd-pleasing productions. Best-selling novel turned award-winning play, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” opening in January, follows an autistic teenager on a heart-warming journey as he works to solve a thrilling mystery. Playing March 5 through April 12, the Broadway musical sensation “ON YOUR FEET!” tells the real-life story of music industry pioneer Gloria Estefan. The season closes with “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End,” the hilarious life story of the legendary humorist who gave voice to a generation of women in her syndicated newspaper column. For tickets contact boxoffice@auroratheatre.com
For summer 2020, Aurora kicks off its Silver Anniversary Season celebrating 25 years of engaging Gwinnett with performances and educational outreach. To add to that are educational programs, diverse cultural events, family performances and lots of stand-up comedy that will make 2020 a year of transition and celebration.
The Hudgens Center for the Arts has a lot planned for the coming year. Executive Director Ife Williams said, “We have lots of exciting exhibitions, classes and workshops lined up. A few of the highlights include a new figurative sculpture class, expanded classes that highlight our new soda kiln, and a Korean pallette knife painting class.”
“Exhibitions will include 2019 Hudgens Prize Recipient Paul Stephen Benjamin’s solo exhibition,” Williams said. “Plus, we will collaborate with Gwinnett Ballet Theatre during their 40th anniversary production of ‘The Nutcracker’ by featuring the work of photographer Richard Calmes.”
“We will also bring back Music in The Garden, The Summer Solstice Jazz in the Garden fundraiser for Healing Arts. Plus, we will celebrate our annual Hudgens pARTy which will take place on Oct. 3,” Williams said.
“Not only are The Hudgens’ classrooms, galleries and sculpture garden a ‘Happy Place’ for many Gwinnettians,” says Williams, “the Board and staff are striving to make 2020 a great year as we touch more of our community, changing lives through the arts every day.”
For more information about the Aurora Theatre, visit www.auroratheatre.com. For more information about the Hudgens Center for the Arts, visit www.thehudgens.org.