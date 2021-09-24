“Last year’s season ended early, on March 10, 2020,” said Lynn Duke Urda, the founder, conductor and music director of the acclaimed Gwinnett Young Singers.
“But I see things as a challenge,” she said.
Even COVID could not keep her and the voices of her singers down. Although the performing calendar has been blank, these young voices have not been silenced.
“Because we have not been as busy this year, we have been able to concentrate on music basics,” Urda said. “We have three choirs going on. I have a lot of new singers, and I have been able to do a lot more basic vocal training.”
These Young Singers need their rehearsal time because they are continuing a grand tradition for their group, one of the most respected nonprofit arts organizations in Gwinnett and in Atlanta.
This year, the GYS returns to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s “Christmas with the ASO” which will be performed Dec. 9-11 at the Woodruff Arts Center’s Atlanta Symphony Hall.
The GYS has been performing in this very special holiday tradition since 1996. Their first two years were under the baton of the great maestro Robert Shaw. How the choir came to be in this event is a story in itself.
“Many times in my life, I have been in the right place at the right time, doing the right thing,” Urda said.
“I had a knack for teaching children how to sing well. Mr. Shaw was looking for a new children’s choir for the annual Christmas program, and unknown to me, Shaw’s executive assistant came to hear one of our concerts. She liked what she heard.”
A new relationship was born, and the young artists of the GYS had a new mentor in Robert Shaw, who had the reputation of being a “spirited” individual as well as a musical genius.
“He was always so kind to the children, told them how well they did,” Urda said. “The kids thought he was a gentle older man who loved everyone.”
In 1997, “Christmas with the ASO was filmed for PBS, and there are still videos of that concert on You Tube.
The ASO Christmas Concert is now conducted by Norman Mackenzie.
“Mr, Mackenzie loves the kids,” Urda said. “He tells us, ‘You kids get better every year. We couldn’t do the Christmas concert without the Gwinnett Young Singers.’”
The Christmas concert is not the only event on the GYS schedule. On June 9-12 of 2022, they will be participating in the ASO’s production of Mahler’s Third Symphony.
Urda welcomes new voices for GYS, although she ceased holding auditions because “it makes the kids nervous.” She said. “If they can carry a tune, I can teach them what they need to know.”
For information about ASO Christmas Concert tickets, visit: www.aso.org.
For information about the GYS, visit: gwinnettyoungsingers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.