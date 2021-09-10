“This time of year, the Stone Mountain Chorus would usually be planning for an indoor fall show at their Peachtree Corners Baptist Church venue,” Robert Siegel, the Chorus’ president and spokesperson said.
“Like all performances groups, the Stone Mountain Chorus has struggled with returning to ‘normal’ activities as the COVID pandemic continues.”
So, instead of returning to indoor concerts, Gwinnett’s award-winning, all-male a cappella singing group has decided to stay outside in the fresh air.
“We have opted to participate in two upcoming outdoor events,” Siegel said. “The first one is the Peachtree Corners Festival which occurs September 18 and 19. The Stone Mountain Chorus will perform on stage at this festival at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 18.”
The Peachtree Corners Festival occurs on the Peachtree Corners Town Green — located at 5140 Town Center Boulevard in Peachtree Corners. The event will feature live music, crafts, food vendors, and a car show. The Stone Mountain Chorus will offer songs from the Americana repertoire in four-part harmony sung by both the Chorus and by their Barbershop Quartets.
A few weeks later, the Stone Mountain Chorus travels to John’s Creek to participate in the John’s Creek International Festival on Oct. 23.
This relatively new addition to the Atlanta festival scene will celebrate “music, culture, and cuisine from around the world.” Most of the activities are held in the field next to John’s Creek City Hall, which is located at 11360 Lakefield Drive.
The Stone Mountain Chorus will have a big presence at the festival with its own booth.
“Instead of selling candles, face-painting or artwork, we will be promoting the Chorus and selling harmony,” Siegel said.
Members of the Chorus will sing in informal small groups for the crowd and interact with festival goers on a more personal basis, inviting volunteers to sing short songs excerpts or “tags” with them.
Depending on the guest’s voice, choristers will teach a “guest/volunteer” a brief part, usually just a few notes. The guest then gets to sing their part along with the three chorus members representing the other 3 parts of a traditional “quartet.”
“It’s a lot better than a Karaoke Bar,” Siegel said. “Where else can someone experience singing four-part harmony in a real Barbershop Quartet?”
Both the Peachtree Corners and the Johns Creek events are free and open to the public.
The Stone Mountain Chorus dates from 1980 and has had one of the Gwinnett County Arts Community’s longest and most successful histories. Although an award-winning and nationally recognized organization, the group is still continuously looking for new voices.
“Guests are always welcomed to our rehearsals on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m.,” Siegel said. “You can sing along or just observe.”
The rehearsals are held at Peachtree Corners Baptist Church — located at 4480 Peachtree Corners Circle.
For more information, visit the web site at www.stonemountainchorus.org.
