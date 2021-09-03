“This is an honest to goodness laugh riot,” said Scott Rousseau, director of Lionheart Theatre’s upcoming production of a favorite comedy, the musical “Nunsense.”
Lionheart Theatre typically produces a musical every other season. The original “Nunsense,” which is the version Lionheart is presenting, has been a world-wide hit since 1985.
Rousseau said: “I think audiences will love the show’s humor and variety. The premise is hilarious, and the content is so darn fun. Lots of music and humor await.”
“Nunsense” will run Sept. 10-26 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for seniors, students and members of the military. The musical is so popular with audiences that Lionheart advises purchasing tickets well in advance.
Along with the laughs, Lionheart is also a “dessert theatre” with complimentary sweets served during intermission.
“We are delighted to bring this hit musical comedy to Lionheart,” said Tanya Gilmer, Lionheart’s founder and producing artistic director. “Our audiences will love this evening of music, dance, and laughter with the Sisters of Hoboken. It is not to be missed.”
“This is my third time directing ‘Nunsense,’” Rousseau said. “The thing that draws me back to this wonderful and hilarious musical is that not only is it funny, but it manages to do it without being lewd or off-color the way some comedies have become. Yet somehow, in the same vein, it manages to also be touching and sweet and, to some, very sentimental. It’s a wonderful evening of theater.”
“Nunsense” begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show.
We meet Rev. Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne; Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head.
The cast consists of Barbara Capogna Macko as the Rev. Mother, Julie-Ann Collins as Sister Hubert, Camellia Tatara as Sister Leo, Marla Krohn as Sister Amnesia, and Krista McGee as Sister Robert Anne.
“Working with this cast has been amazing,” Rousseau said. “Why? They are such hard workers! Watching them put every piece in place for this show is a testament to how much they love this production. Not to mention the amount of support they offer each other. That is heartwarming and wonderful to witness.”
Tickets can be obtained by visiting www.lionhearttheatre.org or by calling 770-885-0425.
Lionheart Theatre is located at 10 College Street in Norcross.
