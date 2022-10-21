Over the River (1).jpeg

Nick (played by Jackson Trent, center) receives life advice from his Italian grandparents (Donna Chalmers, Steve Silverio, Doug Mills, and Barbara Macko; clockwise l-r), in The Players Guild at Sugar Hill’s production of “Over the River and Through the Woods.”

 Photo: Katelyn Zeller

Renowned playwright Joe DiPietro’s hilarious off-Broadway classic “Over the River and Through the Woods” will be presented by the Players Guild at Sugar Hill from Nov. 4-13.

Dubbed a “love letter to the concept of family,” the play will be performed in the Eagle Theatre, the Art Deco style building adjacent to Sugar Hill City Hall. The address is 5029 West Broad Street in Sugar Hill.

Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.