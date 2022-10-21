Nick (played by Jackson Trent, center) receives life advice from his Italian grandparents (Donna Chalmers, Steve Silverio, Doug Mills, and Barbara Macko; clockwise l-r), in The Players Guild at Sugar Hill’s production of “Over the River and Through the Woods.”
Renowned playwright Joe DiPietro’s hilarious off-Broadway classic “Over the River and Through the Woods” will be presented by the Players Guild at Sugar Hill from Nov. 4-13.
Dubbed a “love letter to the concept of family,” the play will be performed in the Eagle Theatre, the Art Deco style building adjacent to Sugar Hill City Hall. The address is 5029 West Broad Street in Sugar Hill.
“Over the River and Through the Woods” is a tribute to DiPietro’s own Italian family, and the play itself revolves around ‘the three f’s: ‘faith, family, and food. The play was so successful when it premiered on Broadway that it enjoyed more than 800 performances in just two years.
The play follows a young man, Nick, who must choose between his close-knit Italian-American family in New Jersey and his “dream job” located across the country.
Naturally, Nick’s grandparents concoct a plan to keep him at home.
A reviewer from the Phoenix New Times sums up the situation by saying, ”The script also has a lovely message. Maybe as each American generation tries to make life easier and more prosperous for the next, we’re also giving our descendants a pack of new complications to worry about. Maybe we should pause to appreciate time-honored traditions and simple pleasures.”
“This script by Joe DiPietro stood out as one of the funniest I’ve ever read,” said director Ane Mulligan, who is also the Player’s Guild Founder and current board chair. “At the same time, it brought me to tears in some places. Combine that with a phenomenal cast, and we have a blockbuster of a show.”
The cast features several area acting favorites including Donna Chalmers, Barbara Macko, Doug Mills, Steve Silverio, Jackson Trent and Jamilyn Upchurch.
During rehearsals, the cast discovered that several of them were of second and third generation Italian descent.
“They are borrowing nuances of their own grandparents to bring their characters to light,” Mulligan said. “It has been just as rewarding discovering these ancestral roots as working on the play itself.” DiPietro wrote the play as a tribute to his own family. “Over the River and Through the Woods” was first produced in 1994 at the Belmont Italian American Playhouse, the Bronx, New York.
DiPietro is the author of other prize-winning plays. He has been nominated for multiple Tony Awards and won four of them for the musical “Memphis” which was named Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Score in 2010.
Other plays or musicals he is known for include “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” and “Clever Little Lies.”
Performances of “Over the River and Through the Woods” are from Nov. 4-13 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. with matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $23 with additional discounts for seniors, students and groups.
