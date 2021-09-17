The Hudgens Center for the Arts and Learning will hold its 11th annual Juried Members’ Show opening on Nov. 6 and on view to the public through Jan. 15 of 2022.
Although these dates are in the near future, aspiring participants need to act quickly as the deadline for submission is Oct. 28-30.
Of utmost importance is that an applicant must be a current Member of the Hudgens as of this month.
“Our annual Juried Members’ Show has such a special place in my heart because it’s an exhibition by, of, and for the people who hold this art center near and dear,” says Kate Driscoll, Exhibition and Public Programs Manager for the Hudgens. “The names I see on the backs of canvases are the names of our Hudgens Center volunteers, students, teachers — our members. When people come to this exhibition, they’re seeing the artwork of their neighbors here in the Gwinnett area.”
This year’s Members’ Show juror is Michelle Laxalt, a multidisciplinary artist currently based in Atlanta, Georgia. Laxalt earned a BFA from the University of Nevada, Reno, and an MFA as a Welch Fellow from Georgia State University in Atlanta.
A “Hudgens Juror’s Award” of $300 and two “Hudgens Honorable Mention Awards” of $100 each will be selected by the juror and announced on Nov. 13. The Hudgens Center will also offer a Purchase Prize, selecting one piece of artwork (valued up to $1000) from the exhibit to purchase for the Hudgens’ Permanent Collection.
Submitting artists must be age 18 or over. Submitted artwork must be in the following media: Drawing, Painting, Printmaking, Mixed Media, Ceramics, Glass, Photography, Fiber Art, Textile and Sculpture.
Artwork submitted must not exceed 48 inches in any direction and cannot weigh over 75 pounds. Artwork must have been completed over the past two years.
To submit your artwork, please contact Kate Driscoll at kdriscoll@thehudgens.org. All accepted works must be delivered by the artist or the artists’ representative on Oct. 28 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Oct. 29 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. or Oct. 30 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Any artist who wishes to participate in the Members’ Juried Show and is not a current member of the Hudgens must turn in their membership information by the end of September.
The Hudgens also has three exciting exhibitions on view now.
“Paper Tigers: Work from the 2020-2021 smART Honors Students” will be up through Oct. 16. This show is named for a quote by Amelia Earhart who said, “Fears are paper tigers. You can do anything you decide to do.” Earhart’s quote resembles and honors the tenacity of the Hudgens’ smART Honor Students who continued their education through the pandemic.
“Hudgens Prize Retrospective” and “Resilience in Times of Resistance: The Work of Catalina Gomez-Beuth” will be on view through Oct. 30. Admission is free.
For more information visit www.thehudgens.org.
