This summer is bringing record hot temperatures outside, but the interior of the beautiful Hudgens Center for the Arts is cool and refreshing. At this time of year, a visit to meander the exhibition halls is rewarding in many ways.
Or, commit to a summer workshop and create something beautiful of your own!
The Hudgens Center in Duluth will have four creative adventures beginning July 9 and continuing through Aug. 12.
“Carving Texture and Layers” will occur Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This adventure in three-dimensional creativity will result in an interesting, dynamic functional piece.
Teacher Rachael Sturgess will demonstrate her techniques in creating texture through carving, wet erosion, and other processes. There will also be an emphasis on creating the illusion of layers on functional wares and a brief discussion of her unique surfacing techniques that utilize wax and brush-on latex resists.
All levels are welcomed for this inventive class, which costs $65 for Hudgens Members and $75 for non-members.
The weekend of July 22-24 will find ceramic enthusiasts enjoying “Creating Narrative.” Taught by Stuart Asprey, the three-day event costs $175 for members and $195 for non-members.
This workshop will implement simple construction and surface decoration techniques that highlight ideas associated with narrative art and what that process looks like. Traditional hand-building and throwing methods will be shared as well as demonstrations that include ways to enhance the surface of clay objects using non-glaze surface materials like commercial underglazes, colored slips, and decals.
“Mold Making for the Ceramic Artist” will be held on Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The teacher is Hanna Newman, and the cost is $80 for members and $95 for non-members.
Mold making is an invaluable resource for a ceramic artist and has many uses in the ceramic studio. Hanna Newman will demonstrate a multitude of different mold making techniques including press molds, life-casting, and slip casting molds. She will demonstrate both plaster and two-part rubber mold making. Workshop attendees will have a very light hands-on experience with life-casting. All levels are welcome.
A Friday evening of delicious fun will happen on Aug. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. where participants will indulge in some culinary education.
“The Art of Charcuterie” will be offered with Tatiana Lopez instructing. The cost is $65 for members and $75 for non-members.
This workshop includes all the ingredients for your take-home cheeseboard. Participants will learn about charcuterie favorites and product trends. Individuals will have their own cheeseboard provided with a wooden tag personalized and engraved with their name.
A cheeseboard will be provided to enjoy before and during class, and you can bring your own beer or wine.
The Hudgens Center for the Arts is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, #300, in Duluth. To sign up for a class of for answers to your questions, contact Education Director Connie Norman at cnorman@thehudgens.org
To learn more about the Hudgens Center and their ongoing exhibitions and other activities, visit www.thehudgens.org
