The collaboration between the Hudgens Center for the Arts in Duluth and Holtkamp Heating and Air is a wonderful example of how arts and businesses can come together to benefit the public.

Arts organizations such as the Hudgens generally have two main goals outside of basic fundraising. They must attract the public in order to fulfill their missions and to give artists a forum. They must also maintain their venues in a business-like manner to stay afloat.

Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.

Tags