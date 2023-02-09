The collaboration between the Hudgens Center for the Arts in Duluth and Holtkamp Heating and Air is a wonderful example of how arts and businesses can come together to benefit the public.
Arts organizations such as the Hudgens generally have two main goals outside of basic fundraising. They must attract the public in order to fulfill their missions and to give artists a forum. They must also maintain their venues in a business-like manner to stay afloat.
Holtkamp Heating and Air has supported the Hudgens Center in both of these areas for the past five years.
First, the partnership has had an effect on the general public by allowing free admission to the Hudgens Center for all, generating thousands of new visitors.
Hudgens Center Executive Director Laura Ballance has seen the multiple effects that this partnership has on the Center.
“Holtkamp Heating and Air has been a great friend and supporter of the Hudgens for the past five years,” she said. “Thanks to their generous partnership, admission is free to visitors of the Hudgens five galleries, our 28,000 square foot Sculpture Garden, and the interactive Children’s Arts Zone. This allows us to truly serve as an inspiring, enriching resource, accessible to all in our community.”
The free admission policy has had a great effect on the Hudgens Center.
Ballance said, “With approximately 8,500 gallery visitors annually, we have seen a tremendously positive impact on the growth and reach of the arts in our community, thanks to Holtkamp’s generosity.”
Like any other building, the Hudgens Center must maintain comfortable temperatures and a healthy physical environment.
Over the past five years, Holtkamp Heating and Air also serviced all of the HVAC systems and maintained 18 smart thermostats at no cost to the Hudgens, maximizing energy efficiency.
Through a combination of donated services, significant energy savings, private gifts and free admission, the Holtkamp support over five years represents close to a quarter of a million dollars, Hudgens Center officials said.
Holtkamp’s in-kind sponsorship equals roughly $40,000 per year. With a generous donation from the Holtkamp Family Foundation, these funds are allocated to mission-critical initiatives and outreach programs such as Healing Arts.
“The extent of the Hudgen’s outreach programs would not be possible without the support from the Holtkamp Family Foundation and Holtkamp Heating and Air,” Ballance said. “We currently provide free outreach through the arts to over 2,000 individuals and families each year.”
Holtkamp Heating and Air owners Matthew and Suzanne Holtkamp have a strong commitment to the local arts community.
“We feel truly blessed to be a partner with the Hudgens,” Suzanne Holtkamp said. “Their history with our county and continued growth makes them an invaluable part of life here in Gwinnett. The Healing Arts program is especially dear to our hearts. We look forward to even better things to come in 2023.”
The Hudgens Center is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth. Go to www.thehudgens.org for more information.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.