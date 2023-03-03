World renowned artist and sculptor Basil Watson, a resident of Lawrenceville, greets visitors during the opening of his exhibition titled “My People: Sculptures and Drawings of Basil Watson” at the Hudgens Center for the Arts in Duluth.
More than 100 art enthusiasts gathered at the Hudgens Center for the Arts in Duluth on Feb. 10 and 11 to celebrate the opening of Basil Watkins’ highly anticipated exhibition.
Titled “My People: Sculptures and Drawings by Basil Watson,” the exhibition consists of 30 sculptures and 50 two-dimensional drawings and sketches.
“It is incredibly meaningful for us to feature such an extensive body of work in Basil Watson’s current exhibition,” Laura Ballance, the Hudgens’ executive director, said. “He is an artist of international renown, and it is a testament to the quality of our local arts community to have him live, work, and exhibit here in Gwinnett.”
A preview reception was held on Feb. 10 and the official grand opening, featuring an artist’s talk, was held Feb. 11.
The activities attracted a crowd of Gwinnett notables such as District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins III, State Representative HD 106 Shelly Hutchinson and Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris. A collector from New York City was also in attendance.
Guided tours led by Watson will be available to the public from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 4 and April 1. The exhibition will continue through April 15.
A collectible book featuring this exhibition will be available to the public beginning March 25 at a museum event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Watson will be available to sign books.
“The scope of artwork included in this exhibition serves almost as a retrospective, in a community Mr. Watson has called home for more than 20 years,” Ballance said.
A Jamaican by birth, Watson emigrated to the USA in 2002, settling in Lawrenceville. He had already won acclaim for his sculptures of Jamaican Olympic athletes and was awarded Jamaica’s “Order of Distinction” in 2016.
Most recently, he has been honored as the sculptor of the new statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. titled “Hope Moves Forward,” installed in Atlanta in January, 2021.
The Hudgens exhibition could be considered a retrospection.
“The Monuments I have done speak of heroes,” Watson said. “Here, I have tied in athletic heroes with political heroes.”
This exhibition includes a smaller version of “Hope Moves Forward” as well as a sculpture of Senator John Lewis titled “Age of Wisdom.” These are displayed in the Kistner Atrium along with heroic sculptures of athletes posed at the peak of movement.
The Kendall Rotunda is filled with sculpture, abstract forms which combine images suggesting landscape with the female form.
“After all, we call our natural world ‘Mother Earth,” Watson said.
The Fowler Gallery contains many of Watson’s figure studies, filled with their own energy and emotions.
“There is diversity in the body types displayed and the emotions they display,” Watson said.
In addition, there are many two-dimensional figure studies on the walls, distributed throughout the exhibition.
“Like my children, I do not have any favorites,” Watson said of his work.
You can contact the Hudgens Center for more information at 770-623-6002. The Hudgens is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth.
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.
