“Growing up on a farm in Manitoba, Canada, was all about getting the work done,” said ceramicist Judy Isaak, one of Tannery Row’s artists who is still “going to work” most days.
“As a child, people recommended finding something to do that could be loved for life,” she said. She eventually found that love in making pottery and other ceramic artwork. But it took falling in love, marriage and having two babies before she discovered her passion.
“I took pottery classes and found I had some affinity for throwing, and basically, ‘I couldn’t get enough,’” she said.
These days, Isaak goes into a silent Tannery Row building in Buford, and along with several other artists, “gets the work done.” Isaak finds the quiet atmosphere invigorating.
“Since COVID-19 struck and caused the lack of a schedule, there has been time for study and reflection,” Isaak said. “Until now, my work has been a bit tight,’controlled, what you expect pottery to look like. Now with Tannery Row being closed, nobody’s interrupting the flow. There is more freedom.”
As a result of this freedom, Isaak has time to experiment with new ideas.
“I have begun to do some mono printing and have found it is not as controlled and predictable as my work has been previously,” she said. “I have also been exploring some new glazes which have influenced what I had been doing, becoming something new.”
Isaak’s body of work is an amazing buffet for the eyes, brimming with both whimsical and utilitarian items. Frequently humorous and always beautifully made, her pieces are raku fired and colorful.
Isaak came to Tannery Row soon after it opened in February of 2004.
“I moved to Atlanta in 2003, and I began working on new art to show. I was able to gain a studio in Tannery Row in May of 2004, and I have been there ever since. All of the artists here have had a positive influence on what is happening in my studio,” she said.
Tannery Row normally consists of 21 working artists, each with their own space in the historic Buford building.
“The Artists Colony gives us people versus the solitary life of in-home studios. Extrovert or introvert – we need each other,” Isaak said.
Because of COVID, only about a quarter of the colony’s artists are making use of their studios, and the building is temporarily closed to the public.
“Half the artists are over 65 years old, so we don’t know when we will reopen to guests,” Isaak said.
However, Isaak welcomes anyone interested in her work to contact her through judeisaak@hotmail.com or by calling 678-428-4877. She can still welcome anyone interested in her work for an in-studio visit by appointment.
“A number of us are still here, working in anticipation of the day we can be open to the public as we were before COVID,” she said.
You can see images of Isaak’s work at https://tanneryrowartistcolony.net/tonya-haswell
