Darryl Hines’ work is owned by notable art collectors and in museums across the country. He is one of Tannery Row’s newest visual artists.

“I billed myself as a triple threat: attorney, author, and artist,” Darryl Hines, one of Tannery Row Artist Colony’s newest members, said. Yet at the “tender age” of 72, Hines finds himself totally immersed in one of these talents — creating works of visual art.

Hines has accomplished many things in his life, but art has been a constant “companion” that never left him. His journey to Tannery Row has been filled with experiences, an array of talents, a variety of schools and study, and successful careers outside the art world.

