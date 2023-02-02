“I billed myself as a triple threat: attorney, author, and artist,” Darryl Hines, one of Tannery Row Artist Colony’s newest members, said. Yet at the “tender age” of 72, Hines finds himself totally immersed in one of these talents — creating works of visual art.
Hines has accomplished many things in his life, but art has been a constant “companion” that never left him. His journey to Tannery Row has been filled with experiences, an array of talents, a variety of schools and study, and successful careers outside the art world.
“Growing up in Cleveland, Ohio, my parents recognized that I had some artistic talent when I was as young as 5,” he said. “In High School, I won a National Gold Key Scholastic Arts competition and was the recipient of an award to study at the Chautauqua Institute in New York.”
However, he was unsure about making a living in the art world.
“I always had an interest in law. As a child I would watch Perry Mason and marvel at the way he never lost a case.” Hines worked as a legal aid attorney after law school before becoming a public defender and then a corporate lawyer in Washington, D.C.
“Ultimately, I started a law firm while commuting back and forth to Atlanta in support of my wife India’s career in broadcasting. It was helping my sons start a tee shirt company that reignited my passion for art.”
In August of 2020, Hines enrolled at the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) and earned his MFA in 2022. “At the tender age of 72, I returned to metro Atlanta. Finding a studio space led me to Tannery Row at the suggestion of Carolyn Wright, formerly of The Lona Gallery in Lawrenceville.”
He finds the atmosphere at Tannery Row encouraging.
“My experience at Tannery has been amazing. The artists here are fantastic, and they have welcomed me into the fold. I look forward to many days creating and expanding my art form there,” he said.
“The great thing about my graduate studies at MICA was that we were encouraged to experiment with different genres and materials. Not having a formal art education benefited me because I constantly experimented.
“Working with non-traditional materials like tar, asphalt emulsion, and burlap is especially interesting. For me, these materials are the voices of marginalized and working people that date back to my own ancestors, who were enslaved people.”
Hines has gained the interest of collectors like Hollywood filmmaker Michael Sherman who sits on the boards of the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.
Hines is hoping to spark interest in gallery owners and museums in Atlanta and elsewhere, pursuing several artist residencies and fellowships, and hoping to teach art as an adjunct professor.
If one is lucky, visitors might catch Hines in his area of Tannery Row, located at 554 West Main Street in Buford.
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.
