“It’s a happy place,” Judith Surowiec says of Tannery Row Artist Colony, a collection of creative individuals and their studios in Buford. “It makes me feel good. I can’t wait to get here.”
Surowiec was one of Tannery Row’s first resident artists 16 years ago, and her studio, vibrating with color emanating from dozens of paintings large and small, is consistently one of the most popular spaces for visitors to gather.
Tannery Row Artist Colony is currently featuring its Winner’s Circle Exhibition through March 6. The exhibition is available for visitors to view on Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. There is no admission fee. Tannery Row is located at 554 West Main Street in Historic Buford.
In addition to Surowiec, the exhibition includes the work of Debra Barnhart, Adrienne Forshner Kinsey, Tonya Haswell, Judy Isaak, Donna Jassmann and Anita Martinez. All of the artists won awards in the 2019 Juried Exhibitions.
Surowiec came to her preferred medium and style later in life. Although she was an artist for many years, she said, “I felt like I was in prison” as she created ink commissions of client’s homes. It was under the tutelage of mentor Joe Perrin that she found her visual voice.
“He taught me to throw out the photos and to paint from your heart instead of your head,” Surowiec said. “And he taught me about color. He was a master of color.”
Although Surowiec has also become a master of color, another of her theories is that “it’s not the color that’s so important, it’s the color next to it.”
Although she worked with oils in the past, she now favors acrylics for their colors and quick drying times.
“Working with acrylics forces me to mix a new color all the time, because the one I just used is already dry. And the eye likes a variety of color.”
The eye likes to be surprised, too.
“Surowiec’s imaginative explorations often turn the conventional on its head,” Tannery Row spokesperson Stephen Gurr said. “She may fold the canvas material to give the work three-dimensional wrinkles or convert a scene into hand-painted pixels to convey a sense of the increasingly digital world around her.”
She is also a devoted “plain air” artist. She will arrive at a location with paints, brushes, canvas and an easel but no preconceived notions.
“I have no clue what I am going to do,” Surowiec said. “You never know. You have to be able to turn on a dime and adapt. I like the unknown. It’s where the excitement is. I don’t want to know where it’s going to end. I want to explore.”
Surowiec’s philosophy about her art, meandering though it might be, has a definite result.
“Art heals. That’s our job.”
For more information about Judith Surowiec, Tannery Row, and the Winner’s Circle Exhibition, go to www.tanneryrowartistcolony.net, call 470-326-6656, or visit their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.