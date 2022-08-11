COVID-19 couldn’t keep the artists of Buford’s Tannery Row down for long.
The artist colony, located in the historic Buford building at 554 West Man Street, is open each Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
In addition, their popular “Second Saturday” event will open the doors of all the artist’s individual studios on Aug. 13, and a call for their Fall Juried Show has been issued.
“Second Saturdays” occur, logically, on the second Saturday of each month from noon to 4 p.m. Visitors are welcomed to browse artists’ studios, chat with the artists as they work, and perhaps go home with a new treasure. Visitors know if an individual studio is open when a bouquet of flowers is set beside the individual artist’s entry.
“We started having these ‘Second Saturday’ events about five years ago,” said ceramicist Judy Isaak, who has been a Tannery Row artist-in-residence since 2004. ”People love to come watch us work. They say it makes them feel inspired, and that there is ‘good energy’ here.”
“All of our studios are full now,” Isaak said. “They have been full all through COVID, although we have had some turn-over.”
New to the artist colony are three men who are recent arrivals over the past few months.
Roger Michels is an abstract painter who also happens to be the father of 5-year-old triplets. Eric McCuaig creates colorful abstract paintings which look as if they are influenced by Jackson Pollock, according to Isaak.
Jason Hutto, who goes by just “Hutto,” is the newest arrival. He works on paper instead of canvas and draws with markers.
Isaak has been creating tea sets. Recently, she created a special tea set for her granddaughter’s fifth birthday. Each piece of the set is embellished with an adorable rabbit.
“I have been making pottery for my granddaughter every birthday since she was born,” Isaak said.
Isaak has tw0 more “Rabbit Tea Sets” which will be available at the Second Saturday event. She has also been producing olive oil bottles.
The Tannery Row building’s studios are currently full, but non-resident artists have an opportunity to be in the Fall Juried Art Exhibit. This event will run from Oct. 8 to Nov. 17. The Colony has issued a call for artists to apply. The prospectus and other information can be found at www.tanneryrowartistcolony.net/calls-for-art
Each applicant may submit three pieces of art for consideration. The deadline for submission is Sept. 7 at midnight.
“Traffic through the Tannery has been slow because of COVID, but it is picking back up,” Isaak said. “It means a lot to the artists to have people visit, and our upcoming ‘Second Saturday’ is a good opportunity for people to meet us and see our work.
“We feel that visitors give us a big ‘pat on the back’ and encouragement to keep going even though times have been challenging. Life is good! We’re still here!”
Visit the Tannery Row web site at www.tanneryrowartistcolony.net for more information.
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.
