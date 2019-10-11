“That was a fun one!” said artist Gail Watson, referring to her work titled “Old Boat Graveyard” and the unique process she used to create it. The piece won third place in Tannery Row’s 15th annual Fall Juried Show which will be on view through Nov. 1 at Tannery Row Artist Colony in Buford.
This event drew artwork from across metro Atlanta and surrounding areas. “The work just keeps getting better and better each and every show,” said Tannery Row member artist Bree Sauers, one of three artists who hung the pieces for the exhibition.
The show presents a diverse range of work from wood sculpture to photography, oil painting to pottery. The scope of subjects and styles is equally broad with landscapes, abstract expressionism, floral, wildlife, portraits and impressionism represented.
Allison Murphy Lauricella, Assistant Gallery Director at Brenau University, was the juror. First place went to Dee Aurandt for her large acrylic painting titled “Somewhere in Time” which depicts sea organisms. The painting is a part of her “Organico I” series.
“I wanted my creations in this series to look like they were alive and full of movement, yet still represent quietness, stillness and complexity,” Aurandt said. “I’m fascinated with marine life and drawn to its serenity and colors.”
Aurandt used a mix of techniques in creating the piece, including brush strokes, acrylic pens and poured acrylic skins.
“My exploration of color and shapes is an organic depiction of movement,” Aurandt said. “I like to experiment with different ways to manipulate the paint to create varying degrees of textures and thickness.”
Second place went to Cynthia Frigon for “Penitence,” a work created with meticulously cut and glued thin strips of magazine pages in perfectly constructed lines. This piece depicts the ruins of an Australian penal colony that Frigon photographed in Tasmania.
“There’s something about the way the light was streaming through the windows that looked almost heavenly,” said Frigon who spent about three months crafting the piece.
Third-place winner Gail Watson used a watercolor “pouring” technique for her landscape, “Old Boat Graveyard.” The scene of the buoy-filled boat out of water was taken from Watson’s 2014 trip to Homer, Alaska. By using masking fluid and mixing just five colors, two yellows, two blues and a red, Watson relied on watercolor’s naturally flowing and unpredictable state to create the rustic scene.
The exhibition is on display in the halls of the old, beautiful brick building located at 554 W. Main St. in Buford. This historic building is home to several other businesses, including Tannery Row Artist Colony’s 18 working studios. The show is on view Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.
“The talent in this show is inspiring,” Aurandt said. “It amazes me on a daily basis the talent we have here in our own back yard, and I am proud to be among the artists represented here.”
For more information, visit www.tanneryrowartistcolony.net