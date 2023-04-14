New, enlarged studio spaces give the visual artists at Tannery Row Artist Colony in Buford much more room to celebrate their 19th Annual Artist Exhibition. The event opens on April 15 and will continue through June 2.
The exhibition is free to the public.
“Our anniversary is Feb. 27-28 so we have held our annual show a little later for our construction project to be completed,” Artist Colony spokesperson and ceramicist Judy Isaak said.
“We have enlarged our gallery and now will have much more room to hang over 85 pieces of art. The show hangs in the Primm and the McCallum Galleries as well as on some of the exterior walls of all of our studios,” Isaak said. “With 85+ pieces and some studios that contain that many pieces inside their walls, it is a treasure of art for all who attend.”
There are approximately 60 artists participating in the show. The exhibition’s jurors were Tannery Row artists who curated the show and gave it a cohesive look.
“There is no ‘theme’ for the show,” Isaak said. “We simply asked artists to send in their best work.”
And, although there are three cash prizes and two honorable mention ribbons, Tannery artists are not eligible for the prize money. However, they will be honored with a chance to be in an individual show called “Winners Circle” coming up later in the year.
“A judge will select the prizes on the opening evening,” Isaak said. “The guests who receive these prizes will find a ribbon near their art and will receive their additional gift following the evening’s events. All work is for sale and can be purchased and taken home the night of the sale.
“We were pleasantly surprised by the number of oil paintings and pieces of photography.”
Patrons familiar with Tannery Row will see some familiar names beside displayed artwork. One of these is Debra Barnhart who has ventured from working in paint and printmaking to photography.
Barnhart’s image titled “Peek-A-Boo (Hide Me)” is one of a five-part series that she has been working on for the last two years.
“The series explores images of female identity. Feelings of power, fear, sexuality, entrapment and spirituality are expressed in these images,” Barnhart said. “This piece won third place in the portrait category in a member show at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts.”
Paolo Chiezzi is an artist from Sinalunga, a small town in Tuscany, Italy. He now enjoys a studio at Tannery Row. He has two paintings in the upcoming exhibition. They are titled “Vineland,” an oil on linen panel, and “Night Tan,” an oil on wood panel.
Judy Isaak is represented in the show by her clay sculpture “Tiny Dancer.”
“It represents the tiny dancer that is within us all when no one is watching,” Isaak said.
Tannery Row’s Exhibition free to the public Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon until 4 p.m. through June 2. Tannery Row is located at 554 West Main Street in Buford.
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.
