Peekaboo.jpg

Artist Debra Barnhart’s photograph “Peekaboo” explores images of female identity.’ Feelings of power, fear, sexuality, entrapment and spirituality are expressed in these images,’ Barnhart said.

 Photo: Debra Barnhart

New, enlarged studio spaces give the visual artists at Tannery Row Artist Colony in Buford much more room to celebrate their 19th Annual Artist Exhibition. The event opens on April 15 and will continue through June 2.

The exhibition is free to the public.

Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.