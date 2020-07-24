“I never thought my paintings would be on facemasks,” Suwanee artist Viviane Antonini said. The prolific, award-winning artist finds having her work printed on face coverings is only one of the unusual results of the COVID-19 epidemic.
“The pandemic has been a rollercoaster. For me, it has been an incredible experience seeing how humans evolve in a new world,” she said.
The Suwanee resident is Venezuelan by birth, of Italian descent and a citizen of Canada. It is no wonder that her philosophy embraces a broad world view which she has poured into her paintings and three-dimensional work.
Antonini didn’t start painting until 2012, yet her resume lists dozens of exhibitions all over the globe and numerous awards. Her abstract paintings have evoked comparisons to Matisse, Rauschenberg and de Kooning.
Now a member of the North Gwinnett Arts Association, Antonini’s work has captivated the Atlanta area crowd.
“It has been a delight getting to know Vivian,”said NGAA’s Aggie Nivilinsky. “Her paintings and sculptures tell a thousand stories. Her art draws you in and invites you to translate its meaning and how it speaks to you with your own experiences, feelings and thoughts. “
Even though the pandemic was quickly changing the world’s pace, her work was included in six exhibitions between January and March this year: in California, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Florida and Suwanee.
COVID-19’s affects became very personal when Antonini’s young brother-in-law died of the virus. Soon thereafter, she began having frequent dreams about a spiral staircase. One day a YouTube video about the famous Spiral Staircase at Sante Fe, New Mexico’s Loretto Chapel appeared on her computer screen.
“That was a sign for me,” she said. “After watching the video, I realized that the spiral symbolized having faith in ourselves, in the universe, God.”
Soon Antonini was creating her “Spiral of Life” sculpture, a work with a philosophy and a purpose.
The two-foot high sculpture depicts a spiral staircase rising upwards, encasing abstract human forms in various states of expression and movement as they climb the stairs.
“’The Spiral of Life’ represents our journey, situations and experiences,” Antonini said. “During these steps we encounter many feelings and other energies. We can’t go back, only forward. We must learn how to live in the moment, not to focus on the past or future. Learn to live in the NOW.”
One possibility Antonini never dreamed about was that her art would have a part in this complex and chaotic time.
“I would never have believed that my paintings would be a part of this pandemic,” she said, “until I found that many of them are selling as ‘face masks’ and that people are loving them. It’s amazing how a work of art can also be a part of our daily life.”
Antonini’s work can be enjoyed on her website: http://www.vivianantoniniart.com/
Facemasks featuring her paintings can be found at https://society6.com/masks
