Suwanee’s George Loheac, who recently graduated from Interlochen Arts Academy, won the Senior Men’s Classical Ballet Award at the Youth American Grand Prix Semifinals in Indianapolis this spring.

George Loheac just turned 18, and he already has a good idea about what his future holds. Chances are that dance will be a large part.

One affirmation of Loheac’s talent is the trophy he recently won at the prestigious Youth America Grand Prix Semifinals in Indianapolis this past April: “First Place, Men’s Senior Classical Ballet Division”.

