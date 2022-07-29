George Loheac just turned 18, and he already has a good idea about what his future holds. Chances are that dance will be a large part.
One affirmation of Loheac’s talent is the trophy he recently won at the prestigious Youth America Grand Prix Semifinals in Indianapolis this past April: “First Place, Men’s Senior Classical Ballet Division”.
He has subsequently received many professional dance opportunities, but the next stop for Loheac will be Florida State University where he will study dance and hospitality.
Loheac’s journey began in his native New Jersey where he followed in his sister’s “footsteps” to dance classes.
“After trying out lots of other sports, I took a shot at dance,” he said.
Loheac’s parents relocated to Suwanee, and soon he was attending nearby Dance Arts Centre. In the eighth grade, Loheac and his mom visited New York City so that he could audition for Interlochen Arts Academy, a boarding school in northern Michigan with an excellent reputation for training young artists.
Interlochen immediately appreciated Loheac’s potential and offered him a scholarship.
“My family had searched far and wide for a program that would give me strong academics with conservatory-level dance training. It seemed a perfect fit for me and my artistic desires at the time,” Loheac said.
Interlochen eventually offered Loheac performing opportunities such as Romeo in “Romeo and Juliet.”
“Dancing Romeo requires lots of acting and emotion,” Loheac said, “which was the hardest adjustment for me. Thankfully, I had an amazing Juliet and wonderful training, so it got easier over time.”
Loheac had trained in many other forms of dance when he studied with Suwanee’s Dance Arts Centre. He successfully competed in contemporary, modern, jazz, tap, and hip hop, winning many awards. At FSU, he can revisit these forms of movement.
“Classical ballet is still my favorite as a future career, but I plan to further explore other forms of dance at FSU,” he said. “I definitely hope to use my art as a career, but I think it’s important to have a side plan at the same time.”
Future career possibilities in the world of hospitality are beckoning. Cruise ships are of interest to Loheac, especially the entertainment possibilities and the opportunities to travel. Dance photography is another interest to be explored in the future, as is costume design and production.
“I always volunteered in costume shops,” he said. “I love costumes from anywhere.”
Whatever Loheac pursues in the future, many people think he will be successful.
One such person is the Interlochen Director of Dance, Joseph Morrissey, who spoke of Loheac as a student.
“As a four-year Interlochen Arts Academy student, George sets a fine example of what one can do with hard work, determination, and positivity with everything he does in the studio and on stage,” Morrissey said. “It is rewarding for me as an instructor to be part of George’s continued artistic successes.”
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.
